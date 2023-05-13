Siddaramiah Vs Shivakumar: Who Swept Larger Margin For Congress In Karnataka Polls?

Two Congress stalwarts-- DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah-- registered wins in their respective constituencies by big margins in the Karnataka assembly elections. Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, comfortably swept the Kanakapura constituency like his party member Siddaramaiah who won the Varuna constituency. However, one of the two candidates registered a landslide victory in the polls with a margin of over 1,20,000 votes.

Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah: Who made a bigger sweep?

Shivakumar was up against BJP candidate and revenue minister R Ashoka. The latter, however, failed to make an impact and secured just 19,602 votes whereas Shivakumar bagged 1,42,156 votes, a margin of more than 1,20,000 votes. Ashoka even lost his deposit against Shivakumar and failed to retain the second spot. B Nagaraju, the nominee from the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) is in the second spot with 20,561 votes.

Siddaramaiah, on the other hand, also won more than one lakh votes and won by a margin of about 46,000 votes. The former Karnataka CM bagged 1,19,430 votes against BJP's V Somanna (73,424 votes). Notably, these two are the most favoured leaders who might be considered for the chief ministerial post.

Congress secures highest vote share in 34 years

The Congress party, according to the Election Commission's data, bagged 43.1% of the vote share followed by the BJP (35.8%) and the Janata Dal Secular or JDS (13.3%). This makes it Congress' highest ever vote share in 34 years and part of it can be accredited to the party eating into the votes of the JDS. The JDS saw its vote share drop from 18.3% in 2018 to 13.4% in 2023, which is a swing of about 5%. In the assembly election in 2018, the JDS now led by HD Kumaraswamy won 37 seats but has managed to maintain a lead in only 20 constituencies so far.