'Single Man With Courage...': DK Shivakumar's Message Amid Congress Dilemma Over New CM

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar sent out a message suggesting how he single-handedly managed to secure the Karnataka assembly election win for Congress.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Shivakumar confirmed that he will visit New Delhi for the meeting but did not reveal when. "I just want to communicate to my media friends that it is my birthday. I will meet my deity and my family; after that, I will leave for Delhi. I don't know at what time I will leave," Shivakumar said in the conference.

"Under my leadership, we have 135 MLAs. All of them in one voice have said that the matter (of appointing a new CM) is to be left to the party high command," he added. The Kanakapura MLA also said that his only aim was to deliver Karnataka, something which he already communicated to the Gandhi family. He also recalled the time when Congress MLAs left the party during a coalition government with the JD(S).

"I'm a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage becomes a majority...When all our MLAs left the party (in 2019), I didn't lose my heart," Shivakumar said.

#WATCH | "I'm a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage becomes a majority...When all our MLAs left the party (2019 JD(S)-Cong coalition govt), I didn't lose my heart,"says K'taka Cong pres DK Shivakumar before he heads to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks. pic.twitter.com/83CMHHLmTQ — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

The Congress party is currently deliberating on the new Karnataka CM with Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah being the front-runners. Both secured over one lakh votes in their respective constituencies in Kanakapura and Varuna, and supporters from the two camps are demanding the appointment of their leaders.

Siddaramaiah lands in Delhi

Siddaramaiah, who previously served as the Karnataka CM from 2013-2018 landed in New Delhi earlier. On Sunday, Congress passed a resolution authorising party president Mallikarjun Kharge to take the final decision on who the next CM would be.

Sources revealed that he suggested splitting the 5-year term between the two contenders but the offer was rejected by Shivakumar. He argued that there should only be one CM for a full term, as per sources. Meanwhile, discussions for choosing one of them are underway and a report by party observers will be submitted to Kharge soon.