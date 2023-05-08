'Sonia Gandhi's Karnataka Sovereignty Remark Is Due To Congress' Mental Insolvency': Nadda

Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark has triggered a major political row and the latest to take on the Congress party is BJP national president JP Nadda, who said that the statement is a result of Congress' mental insolvency. Condemning the statement, the BJP president said, "The remark is a result of Congress party's mental insolvency. They have always stood with 'Tukde Tukde' gang and those who stand with such people will use these words."

Notably, the BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Sonia Gandhi over the remark and has demanded strong action over the issue.

It is disrespectful to the people of Karnataka who fought for India's sovereignty: Nadda

Responding over the matter, Nadda said, "To do anything or to say anything for the sake of votes is condemnable. Sonia Gandhi is a parliamentarian, and as a member of the Parliament, what oath we take? We say, 'we owe our allegiance to the constitution of India and we shall uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India'. Now, the people who have taken this oath are talking about the sovereignty of Karnataka. This is a disrespect to all those lakhs of people of Karnataka, who fought for the independence and sovereignty of India."

The BJP president even linked the Congress with 'Tukde-Tukde' gang saying, "The Congress uses such words to appease a certain group of people. It is evident that they have always stood with the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang and the people who stand with these people will say such words."

JP Nadda's response comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday filed a complaint with the ECI against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her statement given on Karnataka's sovereignty. Sonia Gandhi had reportedly said that her party will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.

#WATCH | BJP president JP Nadda reacts to Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark; says, "...this is a result of Congress party's mental bankruptcy. To say anything for the sake of votes is condemnable...They have always stood with… pic.twitter.com/Qdxbhy6VZ9 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

BJP files complaint with EC against Sonia Gandhi

Earlier, describing the statement as unacceptable and against the unity of the country, BJP senior leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje filed a complaint with the ECI against Sonia Gandhi. Moreover, the EC was requested to issue directions to file an FIR against her. The Union Minister later said that Sonia Gandhi's remark was a clear violation of provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

According to the reports, Sonia Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Hubballi on Saturday had given the statement, which was posted by the official Twitter handle of the Congress party saying, "The CPP (Congress Parliamentary Party) Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.”