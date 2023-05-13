Sons And CMs: How Political Families Performed At The Karnataka Polls

The Karnataka elections have delivered a massive mandate for the Congress. The grand old party has secured 136 seats and is leading in three others in the 224-member Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which was in power in the state, lost Karnataka. The saffron party has won 64 seats and is leading in one more. The Janata Dal (Secular) has won 19 seats. While there are several aspects to the results that came out on Saturday, one of the most interesting aspects in the Karnataka polls is how political families performed in a state familial politics plays a big role. Nine sons of ex-chief ministers were in the fray these elections. Here's how they performed:

Basavaraj Bommai, son of SR Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai, the current chief minister of Karnataka, is the late SR Bommai's son and a veteran leader of the Janata Parivar. His margin of victory in the Shiggaon seat was more than 54,000. He joined the BJP in 2008 after beginning his political career with the Janata Dal (United). From Shiggaon, he has won three consecutive elections. Somappa Rayappa Bommai (6 June 1924 – 10 October 2007) was the fourth chief minister of Karnataka from 1996 to 1998.

HD Kumaraswamy, son of HD Deve Gowda

At present, HD Kumaraswamy is in control of the Channapatna seat. The son of HD Deve Gowda, a former Indian prime minister, HD Kumaraswamy is sometimes referred to as "Kumaranna" and is regarded as Karnataka's "Kingmaker." Kumaraswamy won by a margin of more than 90,000 votes. His father HD Deve Gowda was also the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996.

BY Vijayendra, son of BS Yediyurappa

BY Vijayendra won from the Shikaripura seat. Shikaripura witnessed a historic election this time. B S Yediyurappa, a four-time CM and eight-time MLA, did not run for office for the first time in 40 years. The BJP selected B Y Vijayendra, his youngest son for the job. He won by a thin margin of 10,644 votes. Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa served as the 13th Chief Minister of Karnataka. His longest tenure was from 30 May 2008 to 4 August 2011, however he has also served for several smaller tenures.

S Madhu Bagarappa, S Kumara Bangarappa, sons of S Bangarappa

In the 2023 Assembly Elections, S Madhu Bangarappa of the Congress beat S Kumara Bangarappa of the BJP. The sons of the late chief minister, S. Bangarappa, S. Kumara Bangarappa and his younger brother, S. Madhu Bangarappa, engaged in a close fight for the Soraba assembly seat. In 12 of the 13 elections conducted since 1967, the family has held this parliamentary seat. Madhu defeated his brother by over 43,000 votes. Their late father Sarekoppa Bangarappa served as the 6th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1990 to 1992.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, son of R Gundu Rao

Dinesh Gundu Rao, former head of the Karnataka Congress, narrowly defeated opponent Sapthagiri Gowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party to retain his Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat. Data revealed that Rao won the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 by a narrow margin of just 105 votes as the polls were being counted on Saturday. Dinesh’s father R. Gundu Rao served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka state from 1980 to 1983.

Ajay Dharam Singh, son of Dharam Narayan Singh

Ajay has won from Jewargi seat on a Congress ticket by a margin of 10,000 votes. He is the son of Dharam Singh, a former chief minister of Karnataka. From 1999 until 2009, he served as the Youth Congress of Karnataka's general secretary. A by-election was conducted in Gulbarga South in 2010 as a result of the untimely death of BJP incumbent Chandrasekhar Patil Revnoor in which he was defeated by Patil’s wife with a small margin. Dharam Narayan Singh served as the 11th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 28 May 2004 to 28 January 2006.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H D Kumaraswamy

Son of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy ran from the Ramanagara district on the JD(S) ticket. He was defeated by Congress candidate HA Iqbal Hussain in the Ramanagara district. His father, Haradanahalli Deve Gowda Kumaraswamy, who also fought the elections served as the 12th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 23 May 2018 to 23 July 2019.

HD Revanna, son of HD Deve Gowda

HD Revanna, the candidate of JD(S) from Arkalgud seat, won the 2023 polls by defeating BK Nagaraja by a margin of more than 19,000 votes. He is the older brother of H. D. Kumaraswamy and one of the sons of former Indian Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and Chanamma. In 2019, his son Prajwal Revanna won a Lok Sabha seat from the Hassan district. HD Deve Gowda was also the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996.