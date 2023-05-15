Sunil Kanugolu - The Man Behind Congress' Massive Karnataka Victory

Apart from Congress heavyweights including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah among others who have been credited for Congress' comfortable win in Karnataka Assembly Elections, there is one more person who kept himself behind the cameras but played a major role in the Karnataka Assembly polls. From studying polling behavior to crafting a campaign for an electoral victory, poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who was hired by the Congress in March this year, was tasked to make a winning strategy for the grand old party in Karnataka.

The 41-year-old low-profile strategist and Congress member Sunil Kanugolu prepared a strategy for each Assembly seat in the southern state.

Who is Sunil Kanugolu?

Sunil Kanugolu was born and brought up in Karnataka in Ballari

Kanugolu considered the brain behind Congress' victory in the state and has been given the responsibility of strategising for the INC in 2024 in Karnataka

Kanugolu started his extensive engineering for the Congress party in April 2022

Kanugolu completed his education in Karnataka later moving to Chennai before relocating back to Bengaluru

He has worked for the BJP, DMK, and AIADMK in the past.

He was also behind the aspects of Tamil pride and the Dravidian model during the Jallikattu protests of 2017, helping the DMK counter the BJP.

After Prashant Kishor declined the Congress's offer to join the party on April 26 last year, Sunil Kanugolu was brought on board to help with the party's election strategy for various elections across India.

In May 2022 Kanugolu was appointed as a member of the task force 2024

He has also been credited with planning Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a march that covered a length of over 4,000 km from the southern tip of India to Jammu and Kashmir.

Kanugolu has reportedly established an office in Madhya Pradesh where he is slated to work for the state's election.

Sunil Kanugolu was earlier a part of Prashant Kishor’s team that played a crucial role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign in 2014.

Kanugolu had earlier worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the BJP’s campaign.

Kanugolu also helped the BJP in UP and is said to have played a key role in the resounding victory of Yogi Adityanath in 2017.

Kanugolu founded the Association of Brilliant Minds (ABM), which was BJP's campaign body for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.

According to reports, Kanugolu devised strategies to oppose the BJP propaganda during campaigns ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections. He took ‘corruption’ as the key poll plank against the ruling party. Kanugolu reportedly came up with the 'PayCM' campaign against the Bsavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.