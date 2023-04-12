Supporters Of Sitting BJP MLA Stage Protest After His Name Dropped From Candidates' List

Supporters of sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, Anil Benake, staged a protest last evening, on Tuesday, after he was denied ticket in the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections. The matter is listed for hearing on April 19.

BJP released first list of 189 candidates for poll-bound Karnataka

Following a CEC meeting earlier this week, the BJP's national general secretary, Arun Singh, announced that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest from the Shiggaon constituency. Out of the 189 candidates, 52 new faces got the ticket for the first time. 32 candidates come from OBC, 20 from SC, and 16 from ST communities. Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, Laxman Savadi, and BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad are some of the key figures who did not get tickets for the state assembly polls.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok will contest from his home seat, Padmanabhanagar, as well as Kanakapura, against the state Congress chief, DK Shivakumar.

Housing Minister V Somanna will face off against Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna. Somanna will also contest from a second seat, Chamarajnagar.

B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, will run for the Shikaripura seat. Since 1983, his father has won this seat seven times.

From Bellary Rural, state minister B Sriramulu will run for office.

Notably, Karnataka is the only BJP-led state in the south, with 119 members in the assembly, followed by 73 from Congress and 28 from JD(S) in the current term.

The election commission announced that Karnataka’s 224-member legislative assembly election is scheduled to take place on May 10 in a single phase. The results will be declared on May 13.