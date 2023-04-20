Suspicious Aircraft-shaped Balloon With Pakistani Flag Symbol Found In J&K’s Rara Village

A suspicious aircraft-shaped balloon with 'BHN' and 'Emirates' written on it was found near a temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rara village. Notably, the aerial distance of the village from the International border is approximately eight kilometres.

As per the pictures shared by news agency ANI, the aircraft-shaped balloon was of brown and white colour. Apart from BHN and Emirates words written on it, the balloon also had a symbol of the Pakistani flag on it signalling that it came from the neighbouring country.

According to Samba police, the balloon has been taken into custody and an investigation has been launched into the matter to ascertain whether the balloon came from Paistani mistakenly or was purposely implanted in the country.

J&K | An aircraft-shaped balloon (white and brown colour) with 'BHN' and 'Emirates' written on it was found near a temple in Rara village. Aerial distance of village Rara from International border is approx 8 kms. The balloon is in police custody: Samba Police pic.twitter.com/BYFoy74ICc — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

Similar past incidences

This wasn’t the first time that a suspicious balloon has been witnessed in the country. Earlier in March 2021, in a series of such incidences, an aircraft-shaped balloon with the letters 'PIA' (Pakistan International Airlines) written on it was found in the area of Mendhar in the Poonch district.

That was the sixth incident of its kind in a month. Earlier, five more such instances were reported from the International Border.

Meanwhile, a suspicious aircraft-shaped balloon was seized by Jammu and Kashmir police in October 2022. The balloon had 'I love Pakistan' message on it. It was recovered from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district along the International Border.

