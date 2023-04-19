Tejasvi Surya Alleges BJP Worker's Killing In Dharwad Politically Driven, Demands Action

Tejasvi Surya, national president of BJP Yuva Morcha, has claimed that murder of Bharatiya Janata Party's functionary Praveen Kammar in Karnataka's Dharwad is politically motivated, amid claims made by the police that some drunk miscreants attacked and stabbed Kammar to death in the early morning of Wednesday. The BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) has suspected political rivals were behind the killing and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

MP for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency, Tejasvi Surya wrote on Twitter, "With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of BJYM Dharwad Unit Executive Member and Kottur Gram Panchayat VP, Sri Praveen Kammar. He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night. BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers and pray for his Sadgati."

Police says three suspects have been apprehended

Praveen Kammar, who was said to be the vice-president of Kottur Gram Panchayat was killed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Dharwad district of Karnataka. A case has been registered by the police and investigation has been initiated. The police have assured that the matter will be probed and those involved in the murder will not be spared.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharwad, B Lokesh, has said the incident took place during the Goddess Udachamma Devi temple festival at Kottur village in the district. The SP said, "There was a murder reported in Dharwad police station limits at Kottur village and early in the morning we received information that Praveen Kammar, who is the VP of the gram panchayat has been murdered. It has been learnt that he's been stabbed to death using a knife by miscreants."

B Lokesh added, "We have received a complaint from his family and the guilty will be punished according to law. Three people have been nabbed and it's been learnt that they were involved in the case. Two others have also been detained and we are interrogating them."

"In investigations it has been learnt that there was a temple fair held last night and some youths who were drunk were misbehaving there. Some of them were questioned for the misbehaviour, when an altercation broke out. When Praveen tried to intervene and sort out the fight, he was stabbed brutally by the assailants," the police official said.

Earlier, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in front of his broiler shop on July 26, last year. The incident sparked high tension in parts of the Dakshina Kannada district, forcing authorities to impose Section 144 in the area.