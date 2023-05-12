Ahead of the high-stakes Karnataka assembly election results tomorrow (May 13), senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar visited Shaneshwara and Ganesha temple in Tamil Nadu along with wife Usha Shivakumar. Expressing confidence that Congress will emerge victorious after the results are announced on May 13, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar stated that the grand old party will be able to form the government on its own. Responding to the Exit Poll results which showed a tight race between the Congress and the BJP and thereby the crucial role of the JDS, he said it is up to the JDS to decide whom they want to support.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the issue of JDS’ announcement that it has already decided on the party they will support in case of a hung assembly, Shivakumar said, “It is up to them to take a call. But I am confident that the Congress party will have its own numbers, will be sufficient and form the government on its own in the interest of the nation. Congress party will win. The entire opposition parties are looking towards us. The countrymen are looking towards us that Congress party will win, that will happen (Sic).”

#ThisIsExclusive | Congress party will win. BJP made Karnataka corruption capital; double engine has completely failed. Congress is coming to power: Karnataka Congress President @DKShivakumar to Republic's @shawansen#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 https://t.co/5afhhs9R9R pic.twitter.com/Y5YK8uVwh4 — Republic (@republic) May 12, 2023

‘Double engine has completely failed’: DK Shivakumar

When asked about the Exit Poll results showing an edge to the Congress but may fall short of the halfway mark (113 seats), Shivakumar said, “This is your perception, my perception on the ground shows that we will form the government.” The Congress strongman further added, “BJP tried to do it (raise communal issues) but could not work out. Karnataka has been made the corruption capital, (with) price rise, unemployment, and bad governance. The double-engine has completely failed.”

In a significant announcement by the JDS on the eve of the Karnataka election results, spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed stated that the party has already decided with whom it will align to form the government in the southern state if the results on May 13 show a fractured mandate. "We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes. There are certain programs that we really want to implement for the betterment of Karnataka and Kannadigas: water issues, agrarian crisis, farmers, children, girl education, and health, these are some of the primary requirements. We know who is more capable of doing it and we will go with them," the JD(S) leader said.