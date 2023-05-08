'The Kerala Story' Highlights Real Social Concern In India, Must Be Addressed: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has termed the movie 'The Kerala Story' as a major social problem that the country was facing and accused the Congress for turning a blind eye to such issues for years. Responding to the controversy surrounding the movie, Shah said that the question is not about the film, it is about the social problem the country was facing. He emphasised on the need to properly address such problems and get a solution.

Refusing to connect the movie to the election campaigns, the Union Home Minister, while talking exclusively to the Republic Media Network, denoted the plot of the movie as a crucial social issue of the country. He said, “Please don’t relate the film with the election campaigns. ‘The Kerala Story’ is about a social problem this country has been facing."

"I feel that none of the politicians or the social workers should turn a blind eye to these social issues. They need to be properly addressed and solved. There is a need to even create public awareness on such issues. But, because the Congress turned a blind eye for years, the country is facing several such formidable social issues today,” the former BJP president said, while hitting out at the Congress over the issue.

PM Modi had lauded 'The Kerala Story' for exposing terror truth

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue referring to the movie by saying that the movie exposes the truth of the terror elements. He even had accused the Congress for opposing the film that exposed the terror truth. The Prime Minister at an election rally in Karnataka had said, "The film 'The Kerala Story' is in vogue these days. How terroristic conspiracies are being nurtured in Kerala, a state which is otherwise known for being a beautiful land of hardworking, talented, and intellectual people? The truth is being unveiled by this film."

Piece of propaganda: LDF, Congress

'The Kerala Story' is a film based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young 32,000 Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before sending them to Syria and inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

Ever since the release of the trailer of the movie, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala along with the Congress have opposed the movie saying that movie was a clear piece of propaganda.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had alleged that the film was a propaganda and a calculated conspiracy of the BJP and demanded a ban on the movie. On the other hand, Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor had responded saying, "Not calling for a ban on the film. Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. Keralites have every right to say loud & clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality."