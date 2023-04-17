Till We Have Yediyurappa, Lingayats Will Be With Us: Bommai Reacts As Shettar Joins Cong

As long as BS Yediyurappa is standing with us, the Lingayats stay intacted, said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai while speaking to the media after former BJP leader Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress party on Monday. "Shettar will be used and thrown," because Congress has the habit of "first honouring and then insulting," said Bommai.

"Jagadish Shettar has gone to the party that expelled Veenendra Patil, Bangarappa, and Devraj Urs. First, honour, and then insult after the election. Jagdish Shettar will be used and thrown out. Till Yediyurappa is with us, Lingayats will be with us," he added.

Reacting to what Karnataka BJP leader CN Ashwathnarayan said, Shettar got everything from the BJP; he remained in top positions on the party's ticket, and now that he has left the party, "what will people say?" He further said, saying that Congress will have a setback inducting Shettar. "Jagadish Shettar was a six-time MLA. He was even the chief minister. He was party president, opposition leader, and held every position. If he leaves even after getting everything, what will people say? Congress will have a setback by taking Jagadish Shettar," he said.

After being denied a ticket for the upcoming Karnataka polls, Shettar on Sunday, (April 16) resigned from the BJP and held a meeting with the Karnataka Congress Unit. On Sunday, he resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and today, April 17, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka State Congress chief DK Shivakumar, and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah, Shettar joined Congress.

Image: ANI