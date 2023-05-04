Two Days, Instead Of One: Change In PM Modi’s Biggest Roadshow Plan For Karnataka Polls

As the political mercury in Karnataka is rising massively, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold his biggest roadshows in the poll-bound state on May 6 and 7. According to sources, the Prime Minister will conclude his mega roadshow in two installments scheduled for two consecutive days.

Starting his roadshow at 10 am from New Thippasandra on May 6, PM Modi will conclude the rally at the Brigade war memorial in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. Restarting his mega rally for the second day, PM Modi will begin his election campaign for the saffron camp from Brigade Millenium at 10 am on May 7 which will conclude at 2.30 pm.

PM Modi was earlier scheduled to hold the mega 36.6-km-long road show on just May 6 in two installments from 11 am to 1 pm and then from 4 pm to 10 pm covering 26.5 km.

Here’s the itinerary of PM Modi’s mega roadshow:

Date Plan May 6 The roadshow will start at 10 am from New Thippasandra and will conclude at the Brigade war memorial. May 7 The roadshow will begin from Brigade Millenium at 10 am and it will conclude at 2.30 pm.

With PM Modi campaigning aggressively in Karnataka, it is believed that BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win the upcoming polls in the state, which could be the party’s "gateway to the South". Apart from PM Modi, BJP’s top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national party president JP Nadda are also holding rallies across the state.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. The BJP currently has 119 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, while the Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.