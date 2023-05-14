Two Turncoats, Separate Fates: Jagadish Shettar Loses, Laxman Savadi Registers Big Victory

Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, two of the BJP turncoats and prominent Lingayat leaders ended up with two different fates in Karnataka after the conclusion of counting for the 224-member state's assembly polls on Saturday. While former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar lost the Hubli-Dharwad Central seat to BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakai, former Deputy CM Laxman S Savadi has managed to clinch a big victory against the BJP candidate from Athani constituency.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI), Laxman S Savadi, ex-Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who switched to the Congress party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, has secured a win from the Athani constituency with a huge margin of 76,122 votes against BJP candidate Mahesh I Kumathalli. As per data, Savadi got 1,31,404 votes, while BJP's Kumathalli got 55,282 votes. Surprisingly, the JD(S) candidate from the same seat managed to get just 1,265 votes.

Congress registered clear majority in Karnataka Assembly

On the other hand, Congress' Jagadish Shettar lost to BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakai with a margin of 34,289 votes from most talked Hubli-Dharwad Central seat. As per the data, Tenginakai managed to get 95,064 votes against Shettar's 60,775 votes. While, the JD(S) candidate from the same seat managed to just secure 369 votes, which is way less than votes given to NOTA.

Notably, the BJP had denied tickets to both its leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi from Hubli-Dharwad Central and Athani Assembly constituency respectively, following which both the leaders had switched to the Congress party before the Karnataka polls. The defection of these two veteran leaders last month was seen as a major setback to the BJP, as both these leaders were known to have strong hold in Lingayat community in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Gadag and Haveri regions.

According to the political experts, Shettar's reputation was at stake after he decided to contest as a Congress candidate from the same seat, which he had won thrice.

The Congress party managed to gain a clear majority by winning 136 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. The BJP managed to win 65 seats to become the second-largest party in the state, while the JD(S) only managed to secure a win on 19 seats. A total of 2,615 candidates were in the fray for the 224-seats of Karnataka Assembly spanning six regions, including Bengaluru region, Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka and Old Mysore region.