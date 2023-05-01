UCC A Ploy For Attention: Congress Reacts To BJP Karnataka Election Manifesto

Congress reacted to the election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released on Monday ahead of the Karnataka elections and said that the saffron party has got a bogus manifesto that lacks credibility.

Through its official Twitter account, Congress said, “The #CryPMPayCM 40 percent commission government in Karnataka has recently released a new 'BJP Bogus Manifesto' which lacks credibility, given their failure to fulfill 90% of their 2018 manifesto promises.”

It then targeted BJP’s promise of BPL families getting three free LPG cylinders and said the party had already raised the cost of the cylinders.

The grand old party said, “The BJP has announced that BPL families will receive three free LPG cylinders, despite previously tripling the price of these cylinders. Why not reduce the price of LPG cylinders for everyone's benefit?”

Congress attacked BJP for proposing to open a new Aahara Kendra in each ward and asked why they want to close the INDIRA canteens.

“What is the point of shutting down the well-functioning INDIRA canteens and now proposing the opening of Aahara Kendra in each ward?”

UCC a ploy to attract audience

On the promise of implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state of Karnataka, Congress claimed it to be a ploy to just attract the public’s attention.

It said, "The Uniform Civil Code appears to be a ploy to attract attention without any real intention of making a significant change."

Speaking about the incumbent BJP government in the state, Congress said that Karnataka has had enough and the people will not allow BJP to ruin the state further. It also urged people to vote for the latter and witness progress.

Congress said, "The people of Karnataka have had enough and will not allow the BJP to ruin the state any further. No more empty promises or false claims. Vote for progress. Choose Congress!"

BJP's manifesto released by JP Nadda

Meanwhile, the BJP election manifesto was released by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister CM Basavraj Bommai and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.