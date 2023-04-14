Unfair To Say I Got BJP Ticket For Karnataka Polls As I’m Yediyurappa's Son: BY Vijayendra

BY Vijayendra, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, will contest the state Assembly elections 2023 from Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district. Yediyurappa has represented Shikaripura constituency multiple times and it is a BJP bastion with the party having lost the seat only in 1999 and 2013.

Vijayendra is confident of carrying forward his father’s legacy. After he got the BJP ticket to fight from Shikaripura, Vijayendra said, "The party has given me an opportunity to fight from Shikaripura constituency. I would say I am fortunate to fight from the Shikaripura constituency which my father had represented for 40 years."

"It is unfair to say that I have been given a ticket by high command just because I am the son of Yediyurppa. I have been a part of the BJP for the last 10 years. I have served as the General Secretary of the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha," the BJP leader added.

#WATCH | I'm blessed to contest from the constituency that my father represented for 40 years. I am happy to contest from Shikaripur. It is a dream come true for me...It's unfair to say that I've been given ticket as I'm BS Yediyurappa's son: BY Vijayendra, Karnataka BJP leader pic.twitter.com/PJen9bxB6b — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Further, speaking about Yediyurappa's decision to quit as Karnataka Chief Minister in 2021, BY Vijayendra said, "Quitting from Chief Minister's post was Yediyurappa's choice. Only Congress leaders are saying that Yediyurappa was betrayed."

'Karnataka happy with PM Modi's leadership': BY Vijayendra

Vijayendra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that Karnataka has been progressing at a rapid pace with the BJP in power in the Centre as well as the state. "Today BJP has reached every nook and corner of Karnataka because of BS Yediyurappa and other senior leaders. Today Karnataka is happy with PM Modi's leadership and double-engine government".

He added, "BS Yediyurappa never sought tickets for his sons. It is the party's high-command decision to give tickets. He wants family members to grow on their own. Being Yediyurappa's son, I don't have the luxury.".

#WATCH | Today BJP has reached every nook & corner of Karnataka because of BS Yediyurappa and other senior leaders. Today Karnataka is happy with PM Modi's leadership & double-engine govt: BY Vijayendra, BJP's candidate from the Shikaripura seat#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/cap2IBnjsr — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Notably, BY Vijyendra served as the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha but in the 2018 elections, he was denied a ticket by the BJP. Later, BJP acknowledged that Vijayendra had a major role in helping the party win the KR Pet and Sira Assembly by-polls (in 2019 and 2020 respectively). Vijayendra was then given the post of BJP vice president in Karnataka in 2020 again.

However, he was denied a ticket in June 2022 biennial elections to the seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Announcing the first list on April 11, Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is BJP's Karnataka poll-in-charge and Arun Singh, the party's Karnataka in-charge, said 52 of the 189 candidates announced are new faces, while eight are women. Thirty-two candidates are OBCs, 30 belong to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 16 belong to Scheduled Tribes (STs). Vokkaligas got 34 seats in the first list.

BJP on Wednesday announced the second list of 23 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections. The party fielded some fresh faces in some constituencies for the Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on May 10.

The development came a day after the saffron party released the first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming polls which included the names of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party's National General Secretary CT Ravi.