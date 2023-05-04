UP Deputy CM KP Maurya Says Equating Bajrang Dal With PFI Will Prove 'fatal' For Congress

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said the Congress equating the Bajrang Dal with "anti-national" Popular Front of India in its manifesto for the Karnataka polls will prove "fatal" for the party.

The Congress, in its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections released on Tuesday, said it is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the PFI which are "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The action will include a "ban" on such organisations, the party promised.

The Centre had banned the PFI last year.

The BJP has accused the Congress of "insulting" Lord Hanuman by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal.

"In its manifesto, the Congress compared the Bajrang Dal with anti-national organisation PFI. The PFI is another version of SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India which was banned in 2001). The Congress made this announcement on Tuesday in Karnataka, which is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman," Maurya told reporters here after casting his vote in the urban local body elections.

"This will prove fatal for the Congress," he said.

Maurya said the Congress will face the consequences in the Karnataka polls.

"The Bajrang Dal is a nationalistic organisation. The Congress has compared a nationalistic organisation with an anti-national organisation. It will have to face the fallout in Karnataka and in the entire country," he said.

The deputy chief minister also targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying it is nowhere to be seen in the urban local body elections.

"(SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav is in tension as his party is nowhere to be seen in the ongoing urban local body elections. Akhilesh is trying to remain in the headlines through his statements," Maurya said.

"Development means the BJP. Hooliganism means the Samajwadi Party. The Samajwadi Party, which gives patronage to... the mafia, has no moral right to speak on the issue of development," he said.

Polling for the first phase of urban local body elections is underway in Uttar Pradesh, with 35 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, according to officials.

Voting for the second and last phase of the elections will be held on May 11. The counting of votes for the two phases will be taken up on May 13.