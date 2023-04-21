UT Khader Eyes 5th Term From Mangaluru; Know Why Is He Congress’ First Choice For The Seat

Congress MLA and former minister UT Khader will contest the upcoming polls from the Mangaluru Assembly constituency in the coming Karnataka polls. Notably, Khader will be contesting the polls for the fifth time from Mangaluru on the Congress ticket. By placing its prominent leader, including Khader, the Congress party is again trying to get a hold of the Dakshina Kannada district once again.

Notably, the Congress dominated Dakshina Kannada in the 2013 Assembly polls after it won seven seats of the district, except the Sullia constituency. However, in 2018, the BJP wrested the Congress’ seats by winning seven of the seats in the district, except the Mangaluru constituency which UT Khadder withheld. Khader was the only Congress candidate who managed to win the election in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Fight for Mangaluru constituency

While the BJP is confident to again stake its claim over the Dakshina Kannada district like in 2018 polls, it is eyeing to grab the Mangaluru constituency this time which has been a fortress of the Congress for a long time. The Congress party got its control over the Mangaluru seat for at least 12 of the 15 elections.

Khader: Congress’ only choice

Notably, Khader has been winning the Mangaluru constituency since 2007 and is now preparing to win the constituency again for the fifth term. Khader started his journey of winning the crucial seat for the first time in 2007 in a by-election.

The Congress leader representing the Mangaluru constituency has remained non-controversial throughout his tenure and worked for the development of Mangaluru. In fact, he also served as Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare from 2013 to 2016.