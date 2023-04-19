VH Kageri To Contest From Sirsi; Know All About The BJP MLA Who Became K’taka Speaker

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, the speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming state Assembly election from the Sirsi constituency, which he has been representing since 2008. Kageri is currently an MLA from Sirsi's seat. Kageri is one of the known BJP voices from coastal Karnataka who has no controversies attached to his career.

Soon after BS Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2018, following the fall of the Congress-led coalition government in the state, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was elected as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly speaker.

Kageri’s 7th election

Kageri will be facing the election from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada for the seventh consecutive time. The BJP leader has represented the Sirsi constituency in the 2008, 2013 and 2018 elections. Before Sirsi, the BJP MLA contested thrice from the erstwhile Ankola Assembly constituency in 1994, 1999 and 2004.

Timeline of Kageri’s political career

1994-2004: Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri represented the Ankola Assembly constituency.

2008-2013: The six-time MLA served as the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education in the Karnataka government.

2008 - 2018: Kageri contested the Assembly polls from the Sirsi constituency.