Victory Of Politics That Unites India: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Hails Congress' Karnataka Win

Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked the people of Karnataka after Congress defeated the BJP in the assembly elections held on May 10, saying that the party will persistently work on implementing the promises made in the manifesto. She further added and dubbed Congress' comeback in the state as the ‘victory of politics that unites the country’. Notably as has been happening in Karnataka since the last over three decades, no ruling party has been able to retain power. BJP lost to the grand old party after the elections results were announced today (May 13).

Congress won 73 seats and was leading in 63, BJP won 34 and was ahead on 30 seats. The regional party JDS which was expected to play the role of a kingmaker after the exit poll results could only manage to win 13 seats and was leading in just 7 seats in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly.

कांग्रेस पार्टी को ऐतिहासिक जनादेश देने के लिए कर्नाटका की जनता को तहे दिल से धन्यवाद। ये आपके मुद्दों की जीत है। ये कर्नाटका की प्रगति के विचार को प्राथमिकता देने की जीत है। ये देश को जोड़ने वाली राजनीति की जीत है।



“Heartfelt thanks to the people of Karnataka for giving a historic mandate to the Congress party. This is a victory for your cause. This is a victory for Karnataka giving priority to the idea of progress. This is the victory of politics that unites the country. My best wishes to all the hardworking workers and leaders of the Karnataka Congress. All your hard work paid off. The Congress party will work diligently to implement the guarantees given to the people of Karnataka. Hail Karnataka, Hail Congress.”

A Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on Sunday, May 14 at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to elect their legislative party leader. The Congress Party has got a shot in the arm ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with results in Karnataka showing the party leading in 121 seats clearly above the majority mark of 112.