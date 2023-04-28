The abuse politics between BJP and Congress has escalated in poll-bound Karnataka after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stirred a row by making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again. While addressing an election rally on Thursday in Kalaburagi Kharge said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead."

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has now launched a scathing attack on former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and called her 'VishKanya" which means a poisonous maiden. He also went on to call her an agent of China and Pakistan. Hitting back at Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remark,' the BJP MLA stated that Prime Minister Modi has been accepted as a global leader.

"The entire world has accepted PM Modi, America welcomes PM with a red carpet and he's attained the status of a global leader. The Congress compare him to a cobra and says he's poisonous. Your party and on whose orders you dance, is that Sonia Gandhi a Vishakanye? (Witch/poisonous damsel). She is an agent for China and Pakistan," said Basanagouda Patil.

Congress hits back at BJP for 'VishKanya' remark

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala hit back at Basanagouda Patil Yatnal over his "Vishkanya" remark stating that the leaders of the saffron party have "lost their mental and political balance".

Calling BJP MLA's statement as "worst kind of sacrilege and abuse", Surjewala claimed that Prime Minister Modi and his leaders have made a profession to abuse Nehru Gandhi Family. He has demanded that Yatnal should be expelled from the party and Prime Minister including his high command must issue a public apology.

Taking to Twitter, Randeep Surjewala said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka and its leaders have lost their mental and political balance. Facing a complete rout in the assembly elections, BJP leadership is frustrated to the core and is hurling filth and muck, which is the product of their ugly character and dirty mindset of denigrating and insulting the Congress Leadership. They have lost all sense of propriety, political balance and even a remote iota of decency and decorum".



"Instructed by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and supported by Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leader and Modi Ji’s personal favourite, Shri Basangouda Patil Yatnal has stooped to the lowest by calling UPA Chairperson and former Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi as “Visha Kanye” and “Agent of China and Pakistan”. This is the worst kind of sacrilege and abuse being hurled upon Smt Sonia Gandhi and Congress Leadership at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai," he said.



He added, "BJP leadership and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have made a profession of abusing the Nehru Gandhi Family. PM Modi himself has, in the past, called Smt Sonia Gandhi as “Congress Ki Vidhwa” and even used filthy language like calling her “Jersey Cow”.



"The filth and muck being hurled at Smt Sonia Gandhi, who is the wife of a Former Prime Minister who was martyred for the country, reflects the absolutely debased and undignified character of the BJP and its leadership. The sad part is that all of this has the tacit approval of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Amit Shah, Shri JP Nadda and Shri Basavaraj Bommai".

"The character and dignity of Shri Narendra Modi will be tested today. If Prime Minister has even an iota of decency or dignity, he should immediately expel Shri Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Otherwise, it will be proved that the debased, ugly and deranged remarks being made by Yatnal against Smt Sonia Gandhi are at the instance of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister, Shri Basavaraj Bommai. We also demand that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister, Shri Basavaraj Bommai should tender an unconditional public apology to Smt Sonia Gandhi as also to the Congress Leadership," said Surjewala