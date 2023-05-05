Want BJP Govt Again: Fishermen Community In K'taka's Uttara Kannada Lauds Welfare Measures

Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka has a significant population from the fishermen community which plays an important role in the elections. Ahead of the state assembly polls, the community members have expressed gratitude to the Centre and the state government's initiatives that helped them make a living. They also stated that they want the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the southern state.

Speaking to ANI, the vice president of the Fisherman co-operative Society of Uttara Kannda's Ankola Vinod Damodar said that the fishermen community is getting benefits from the BJP governments at the Centre and state. "If death occurs during fishing, the family gets more compensation compared to earlier. It was only Rs 6 lakh earlier but now the fisherman’s family get Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh from Centre and Rs 5 lakh from the state," he said.

"Though there are some problems, we always want the Modi government at the Centre and in the state," Vinod Damodar added.

Dhiraj, a young fisherman said that the community’s livelihood totally depends on fishing. "There should be a big port developed in Belekeri. Our community wants the BJP govt once again. We are happy with their work for us. We also want jobs for the locals," he said.

Fishermen community in Uttara Kannada lauds Centre and state govt

Ramaloka Patani, who has been in the fishing business for 25 years stated that the community benefitted from the formation of a separate Fishery Ministry. "Sometimes, we earn good money while sometimes we do not make much. It is up to the season. August to December is a good season for fishing," he told ANI.

Lauding the government, he said, "The government provide a subsidy so that we get cheaper diesel. Diesel is available at Rs 91 per litre in the market but get it at Rs 79 per litre."

Chetan, an employer who operates in the Karwar area, said that he has been involved in his business for the last two decades. Karwar and Ankola areas have a population of 32,000 to 35,000 people belonging to the fishing community, he added.

"This year our business is running well but the Covid pandemic troubled us a lot. The ration provided by the government gave great relief to the people during the pandemic. Our community get Kishan cards for which without any guarantee we can get a Rs 3 lakh loan. It benefitted the community a lot," he told ANI.

Adding further he said, "Women get Rs 10,000 loan from the municipality which helps to run their small fishery work. We require port drilling for that our local BJP MLA help us and provided us with financial help."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this week, PM Narendra Modi held a mega public rally in Ankola and hailed the Centre and state government's initiatives undertaken to uplift the fishermen community.

(With inputs from ANI)