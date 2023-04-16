Wanted Only MLA Seat For Hubballi-Dharwad-Central: Miffed Jagadish Shettar On Resignation

Miffed over ticket denial for the upcoming Karnataka elections, Jagadish Shettar, after resigning as MLA from Sirsi constituency, said, "I wanted only the MLA seat for Hubballi-Dharwad-Central. I had contributed to the growth of the party in the state." Earlier in the day, BJP leader and Karnataka Former CM Jagadish Shettar tendered his resignation as an MLA to Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi.

Speaking regarding the party's initiative to bring in younger faces for the upcoming Karnataka polls, Shettar said, "Why the ticket has been given to people who are 76 years old. I am 67. There are many elder persons who aren't replaced."

On being asked if he will join Congress, Shettar said, "I will take the next course of action after going to Hubballi. I haven't decided to join Congress yet."

#WATCH | "I wanted only the MLA seat for Hubali-Dharwad-Central...I had contributed to the growth of the party in the state," says Jagadish Shettar, after resigning as MLA at Sirsi.#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/Fg5pjVHneL — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

'Will welcome him if he comes back to BJP': Yediyurappa

After Jagadish Shettar resigned from the primary membership of the BJP, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said, "If Shettar comes back to BJP, the party would welcome him."

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said, "BJP is a national party. BJP has given a good position to me, Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi and others. Laxman Savadi was made a minister. When he lost the election, we made him an MLC. We gave him many opportunities in the party. I want to ask Laxman Savadi's followers, what wrong did we do to him? Why did he join the Congress?”

"The people of Karnataka will not forgive Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi," BS Yediyurappa added.

#WATCH | "The people of Karnataka will not forgive Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi," says BJP leader and former Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/gTaegB7GQr — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Further invoking Jagadish Shettar, Yediyurappa said, “We made him (Jagadish Shettar) the chief minister of Karnataka and the BJP state president. The statements given by him have made us unhappy. People knew about Jagadish Shettar only because of BJP. I want to ask Jagadish Shettar why is he joining Congress. If he comes back to BJP, we will welcome him.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Jagadish Shettar has been a senior and important leader in this region. "JP Nadda and Union Home Minister had promised a big post in Delhi to Shettar. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued," Bommai added.

Notably, the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.