Waqf Board Demands Siddaramaiah's Close Aide Zameer Ahmed To Be Made Karnataka's DyCM

As the core leadership of the Congress party continues to remain indecisive over the appointment of the next Karnataka CM, the Waqf Board has demanded that Zameer Ahmed, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

During an interaction with the media, Waqf Board Chief Shafi Sadi said that the Muslim community was a major factor that helped Congress register its thumping majority in at least 72 constituencies. "The Congress won because of the Muslims, and now is the time that we should get something in return," he said, adding that the Muslim community wants a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister and five ministers with good portfolios to be appointed in the Karnataka Cabinet.

"We got 15 seats to contest the elections, and 9 Muslim candidates have won. In about 72 constituencies, the Congress won purely because of Muslims. We, as a community, have given a lot to the Congress. Now it's time we get something in return. We want a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister and five ministers with good portfolios like Home, Revenue, and Education. It's the responsibility of the Congress to thank us with this."

Waqf Board demands Zameer Ahmed to be appointed as Karnataka's Deputy CM

Meanwhile, JDS leader Tanveer Ahmed also repeated a similar demand, saying, "The Muslim community has stood with the Congress party in Karnataka, and it is very likely that the party will reward the Muslim community."

Congress appoints three observers to decide the next Karnataka CM

Earlier, the grand old party appointed three central observers, which include senior leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, party general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have been asked by Congress' key meeting that is scheduled to take place today at 5.30 in Delhi.