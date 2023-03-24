Watch| Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar Rides Auto, Interacts With Drivers In Bengaluru

With Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 drawing closer, political parties in the state are adopting innovative ways to woo voters. In his bid to increase his party’s vote share, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar donned the dress of an auto driver and drove an auto-rickshaw on the streets of Bengaluru on Thursday, March 23.

Sounding the poll bugle, DK Shivakumar also held a meeting and interacted with the auto drivers at Bengaluru's Palace Grounds. According to Congress leaders, over 2,000 auto rickshaw drivers attended the event and spoke about their concerns and problems.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar drove an autorickshaw in Bengaluru today and interacted with auto drivers. pic.twitter.com/gfZMjODGNb — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

Sharing a video of himself driving an auto rickshaw, Shivakumar said, "Auto drivers are friends in times of trouble for the common man."

Speaking to auto drivers, the Karnataka Congress chief assured them of addressing their concerns if the party is voted to power in the state and also promised them of implementing pro-poor schemes.

Shivakumar also exuded confidence of winning the Karnataka assembly elections which are likely to take place in a couple of months. "No alliance with anyone. We are going alone. We are fighting alone. We will come to power alone," the KPCC president stated.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are slated to take place in May 2023. However, the Election Commission has not announced the poll dates so far. Notably, the Karnataka Congress is yet to release the first list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.

The sources suggested that the first list will consist of sitting MLAs and those constituencies where there is less opposition to the candidates among the party workers and also stand a good chance to win the election.

Shivakumar had on Wednesday announced that the first list of Congress candidates for the upcoming elections would be announced soon.

He added that the party had planned to release the first list on Wednesday, March 22, but it has been pushed back to a later date. "Today, we thought of releasing the list of candidates. Our general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is here and our national president Mallikarjun Kharge has come to celebrate Ugadi festival. It will be released in a day or two," Shivakumar said.