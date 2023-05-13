'We're Doing Our Job': DK Shivakumar Makes Final Prediction On Karnataka Election Results

As the results for the high-profile Karnataka polls are set to be announced on Saturday, the state Congress chief DK Shivakumar expressed his confidence in the victory of the grand-old-party and asked everyone to wait for the results.

Addressing the media after a party meeting ahead of Karnataka election results in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “We are just doing our job. Let's wait for the results.”

Earlier while talking to Republic, the Karnataka Congress chief made a bold prediction and claimed that his party will register its win on 141 seats. Further launching a jibe at the BJP, Shivakumar stated that the saffron party is dreaming about returning to power in the state, but their dream will never come true.

“I can wish them all the best but my numbers are 141, let them (BJP) dream. But we are dedicated to our dream,” Shivakumar said while exclusively talking to Republic.

The Congress chief’s statement comes ahead of the counting of votes for the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections, which is expected to be a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) is likely to play the key role of kingmaker in the formation of the new government.

#WATCH | "We are just doing our job. Let's wait for the results," says Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar after a party meeting ahead of Karnataka election results, Bengaluru #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/deetcMQOfp — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Who will win Karnataka?

While the BJP is eying a second term in Karnataka, the Congress is hoping for a comeback in the state. The saffron party campaigned aggressively in the state expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic to work again in order to break a 38-year-old jinx. Notably, Karnataka has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985. The Congress party on the other hand gave a tough fight to the BJP and is expecting to gain power in the southern state.

The Republic-PMARQ Exit poll predicted that Congress will emerge as the single-largest party, while the BJP is likely to secure the second-highest number of seats. While the BJP is predicted to register its victory on at least 85-100 seats, the Congress is likely to win 94 to 108 seats in the 224-member state Assembly. The JD(S) is expected to win 24 to 32 seats.

The Karnataka Assembly poll results will be telecast on Republic Media Network channels - Republic TV and Republic Bharat. You can also tune in to www.republicworld.com to track the LIVE updates.