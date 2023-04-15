What Led BJP’s KS Eshwarappa To Bow Out From The Political Race Ahead Of Karnataka Polls?

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa announced his decision to quit electoral politics weeks ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election. Eshwarappa’s decision to retire came just hours before the BJP was set to announce the first list of candidates for the Karnataka polls, stating that he was staying away from the polls to help the BJP reach a majority. Notably, the leader, who is considered to be the prominent OBC face of the party in the state, was instrumental in building the BJP in the southern state.

Expressing gratitude to the BJP, Eshwarappa, who represents Shivamogga in the state, wrote to BJP national president JP Nadda requesting to not consider him for candidature from any constituency. The five-time MLA from Shimoga had served several terms as a minister and held various portfolios in the state.

Notably, the 75-year-old Eshwarappa was also about to cross the unofficial bar set by the BJP for leaders to contest polls and hold official positions. It is also being speculated that the ‘voluntary’ retirement of the leader might be a preemptive move taken in anticipation that he was dropped as a candidate in the Karnataka polls following the corruption charges levelled against him.

The corruption controversy

The Shivamogga MLA, who had a political career of more than 40 years, resigned as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister last year after he was framed in the Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil's suicide case. In his suicide note, the contractor accused Eshwarappa of demanding a 40 per cent commission from him to clear his project.

However, Eshwarappa’s name was later cleared by the police in the contractor suicide case.

Timeline of Eshwarappa’s political career

1970s: Eshwarappa during his early career actively worked with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). During Emergency (1975-77), he was arrested and detained in the Bellary Jail in Karnataka.

1989: Eshwarappa contested the Karnataka Assembly elections as a BJP candidate from Shimoga and defeated the then Health Minister KH Srinivas. He became popular with this victory and went on to win back-to-back elections from this constituency, losing only once in 1999.

1994: He became an important political leader in Karnataka and help BJP win the 1994 state Assembly elections.

2008: BJP won the Karnataka state elections in 2008 and Eswarappa became the Minister for Power in the BS Yeddiyurappa government.

2012: Following the resignation of DV Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar was appointed the Chief Minister and Eshwarappa became Deputy Chief Minister.

2013: In the 2013 Assembly elections, Eshwarappa contested again from the Shimoga Assembly constituency and lost to Congress’ KB Prasanna Kumar.

2018: Eshwarappa again contested in the Karnataka MLA election and won from the Shimoga constituency.

2019: Eswarappa was appointed as the Minister of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj. However, had to resign in 2022 after he was named in the suicide case of Karnataka contractor Santosh Patil.