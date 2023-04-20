Who Is Channabasappa? BJP Candidate Filling Eshwarappa's Shoes In Karnataka's Shivamogga

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its final list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls, the party has given a ticket to Channabasappa from the crucial Shivamogga constituency seat. By fielding Channabasappa for the polls, the party denied the ticket to the son of sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, KE Kantesh.

Eshwarappa, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, recently announced his retirement from electoral politics, however, he requested that party to provide a ticket to his son from Shivamogga, which he represented several times.

The BJP decided to field Channabasappa from the constituency after its leader Ayanur Manjunath, who too was a ticket aspirant from Shivamogga, quit the party on April 19 and joined JD(S). He is now contesting the polls from the seat by being a JD(S) candidate.

BJP denies ticket to Eshwarappa’s son

The saffron party on Wednesday, April 19, decided to field Channabasappa from Shivamogga, despite the fact that senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Eshwarappa was seeking a ticket for his son for the constituency that he has been representing for years.

Eshwarappa recently announced his decision to quit electoral politics weeks ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election. Eshwarappa, the prominent OBC face of the party in the state, is known to be an instrumental person in building the BJP in the southern state.

Expressing gratitude to the BJP, Eshwarappa, who represents Shivamogga in the state, wrote to BJP national president JP Nadda requesting to not consider him for candidature from any constituency. The five-time MLA from Shimoga had served several terms as a minister and held various portfolios in the state.