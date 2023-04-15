Who Is Laxman Savadi, Former Karnataka Deputy CM Who Left BJP To Join Congress?

Laxman Savadi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, April 12 and joined the Congress days before the Karnataka polls. Savadi took the decision to change parties after he was denied a ticket by the BJP in the upcoming Karnataka elections. A three-time MLA from Athani in Belagavi district, his seat went to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli. Savadi had lost the 2018 Karnataka polls to Kumathalli, who was then with the Congress. Kumathalli was one of the leaders who played a major role in toppling the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition and helping BS Yediyurappa in forming the government in Karnataka.

Who is Laxman Savadi?

Laxman Savadi served as the eighth deputy chief minister of Karnataka and a minister of transport in the fourth BS Yediyurappa ministry. Moreover, he also served as the deputy leader of the house in the Karnataka legislative council and was appointed minister for cooperation in the second BS BS Yediyurappa ministry.

Savadi was considered part of the close circle at the top of the Karnataka state leadership. He was made the president of the state BJP Raitha Morcha by Yediyurappa. Savadi, who has political roots in the Janata Parivar, contested as an independent in 1999 but lost in the polls. Subsequently, he joined the BJP in 2004 and won three consecutive elections from the Athani seat. He was also allegedly caught watching pornographic clips in the Karnataka assembly in 2012.

The former Deputy CM worked as a parliamentary secretary to the Chief Minister in 2006-2007 and served as Vice Chairman of Karnataka Apex Bank. Moreover, Savadi held senior positions at Belgaum District Mediator Bank, Jamkhandi Sugar Factory and Huttma Milk Producers Co-operative Society.