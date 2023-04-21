Who Is Satish Jarkiholi? The Karnataka Congress Leader Infamous For His Anti-Hindu Remarks

Months after Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi received massive criticism for his anti-Hindu remarks, the grand old party has fielded him from the Yemakanmardi constituency seat for the upcoming Karnataka polls. The former state minister has been representing the constituency since 2008. Jarkiholi has once again been given a ticket by the party despite the Opposition parties in Karnataka, especially the BJP, demanded his expulsion from the Congress party in November last year for his remarks on ‘The word Hindu has a dirty meaning’ remark.

Hailing from the Valmiki Scheduled Tribe community, the 60-year-old Congress leader from Karnataka stirred up a storm with his remarks by elaborating on the origin of the word Hindu. Going ahead stating that the meaning of the word ‘Hindu’ was ‘dirty’, Jarkiholi said that the meaning of the word can make a person feel ashamed.

Jarkoli’s anti-Hindu remark

Stirring massive controversy months ahead of the crucial polls, Satish Jarkiholi while speaking at a public event claimed that 'Hindu' is not an Indian word but is actually a Persian word. He further went on to say that upon knowing the meaning of the Hindu word one would get ashamed.

"The word Hindu is not Indian. It is Persian. When you will know the meaning of the word you will be ashamed. There should be a discussion on it," Jarkiholi was heard saying in a video clip that went viral.

#WATCH| "Where has 'Hindu' term come from?It's come from Persia...So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?...Its meaning is horrible:KPCC Working Pres Satish Jarkiholi (6.11) pic.twitter.com/7AMaXEKyD9 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Who is Satish Jarkiholi?

Jarkiholi is not the only person in his family who is in politics, in fact, two of his brothers Ramesh and Balachandra Jarkiholi are also active in politics but belong to the saffron camp. They represent Gokaka and Arabhavi constituencies in the state.

Switching his side to Congress from JD(S) in 2008, Satish Jarkiholi rose through the ranks within the party and has served as the minister in the state at least thrice. He represented the Yamakanmardi constituency as an MLA since 2008.

The Congress leader fought the Lok Sabha polls in 2021 for Belagavi but lost to the BJP’s Mangala Angadi by a narrow margin of just over 5,000 votes. Notably, Jarkiholi is considered an important leader in the party and is believed to be one of the main characters behind the win of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the 2018 Assembly elections against BJP’s B. Sriramulu in Badami.