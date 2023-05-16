Who Will Be Karnataka CM? Congress Split In 3 Camps, Sonia Gandhi To Take Final Call

Who will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister? The southern state, after delivering an overwhelming verdict, is still awaiting an answer. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are said to be the top contenders for the post, and sources say Sonia Gandhi will take the final call. But as is almost typical of the Congress, the party is split into three camps -- the high command, Siddaramaiah and the one of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

Sources say Congress is trying to convince Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to share the chief minister's seat with both leaders getting two and half years each, however, Shivakumar is reportedly not happy with such a formula.

A Rajasthan-like scenario in Karnataka?

Siddaramaiah is a veteran mass leader with experience of having had run government. DK Shivakumar, who effectively led the Congress campaign this year, is the party's troubleshooter. The situation is almost a direct repeat of what happened between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan when the Congress won the state. Congress has seen split leadership in Chattisgarh too with internal tussles affecting governance.

Loyalty to Sonia key to CM office?

Sonia Gandhi is hardly seen on the frontlines of the Congress of late. And with a Karnataka-based leader now at the helm of the Congress party's affairs in the form of Mallikarjun Kharge, it was expected that he will take the final call. Even the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting had resolved that it would be Kharge who will take the final call. However, sources now say that Sonia Gandhi will weigh in on the decision on who will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka now.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence regarding government formation in Karnataka. Gandhi drove to Kharge's residence and held a closed-door meeting with the party chief. General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, was also present at the meeting.

According to sources, it has come to the fore that Shivakumar will meet Sonia in person. The two leaders are likely to discuss further developments over appointing the next Karnataka Chief Minister, with Siddaramaiah already in the race.