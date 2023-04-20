Why Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan? Congress Replaces Candidate To Intensify Shiggaon Battle

Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan has been the Congress’ choice for the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The development came after the grand old party on Wednesday in its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls decided to replace Mohammed Yousuf Savanur from the high-stakes Shiggaon constituency.

The Congress party replaced Savanur with Pathan for the Shiggaon constituency, which is currently represented by Chief Minister Bommai. Bommai. The BJP has again reposed its faith in Bommai by fielding him from his hometown Shiggaon from where he has been elected three times since 2008.

Why Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan?

Pathan, the local Congress leader who replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, is the president of Anjuman-e-Islam Hubballi-Dharwad. The Congress party decided to drop Mohammed Yousuf Savanur from the seat and went ahead witha a new candidate, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. Savanur was replaced by the party owing to his lack of a base in the constituency.

Notably, the crucial Shiggaon seat is distributed among the Lingayats and Muslim voters. Noticing the distribution of population in the constituency, the party decided to change the candidate for the seat just a day ahead of the last day of filing nominations.

Congress releases candidates list

The Congress has so far released the names of 219 candidates for the 224-member Assembly. The last date for filing of nominations is April 20.

The crucial Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The Congress is gearing up to oust the ruling BJP from power in the southern state.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday also released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party's state unit chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, ex-CM and prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party on Monday after being denied a ticket by the BJP, are among the key leaders who will be campaigning for Congress for the upcoming polls.