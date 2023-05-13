As the Congress has taken a significant lead in the initial rounds of voting in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 today (May 13), leader of opposition in the assembly in the state and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the party will cross 120 seats and form the government without the need to form an alliance. Speaking to reporters he said that Janata Dal (Secular) will get 25 to 26 seats and the Congress party will cross 120 seats.

“We will cross 120 seats. JDS will get about 25, 26 seats. It’s still the initial rounds of counting. Many more rounds to go. We will form the government on our own strength. In Varuna (the seat Siddaramaiah is contesting from) about 3, 4 rounds are done. The leads will increase in Varuna. I used to say that irrespective of how many times the Prime Minister comes, it will not work. There have not been much of development.”

#May13WithArnab | Congress will cross 120, it's still the initial stage. We will form government on our own strength: Former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah to media as he leads from Varuna constituency.#Siddaramaiah #KarnatakaElections2023 https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/vqAIndAPz8 — Republic (@republic) May 13, 2023

According to the Election Commission, the Congres is leading in 117 seats, BJP 76, JDS 24 and Independents on 5 seats. However, the counting of the majority of votes is yet to be completed. Siddaramaiah (24895 votes) contesting from the Varuna seat is ahead of BJP’s V. Somanna (16541 votes) by 8,354 votes, as per the latest information.

People were also not happy with the saffron party since it did no developmental work. "People wanted change, and they have given their verdict accordingly," he said. Siddaramaiah, a leading contender for the chief minister's post.

He said his opponent, Minister V Somanna will lose both in Varuna and in Chamarajanagara, the other seat from where the BJP candidate is contesting, against Congress' Puttarangashetty.

Congress has also planned a scenario-wise action based on the number of seats it gets as the counting continues. The grand old party's high command, keeping in mind all the developments, has made arrangements and asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today. As per the sources, Congress has come up with three scenarios to summon the MLAs till the results are announced.

Scenario 1: If Congress gets more than 120 seats, all their MLAs will be moved to Bengaluru

Scenario 2: if Congress has 115 seats all their MLAs will be taken to Hyderabad

Scenario 3: If Congress gets less than 110 seats, all winning candidates will be taken to Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan

