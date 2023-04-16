'Will Contest In Karnataka Elections,' Insists Jagadish Shettar After Denied Ticket By BJP

After announcing his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party, as he was denied a ticket for the May 10 state assembly election, 67-year-old former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar said, "Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri has given me time to meet him today, I will tender my resignation to him. I am also resigning from the primary membership of the party and sending my resignation letter to the state president."

Jagadish Shettar further said, that once I come back after tendering my resignation I will discuss it with my supporters. "I have decided to contest in the upcoming elections. There's no question of going back now. All options are open to me and I will discuss with my supporters and well-wishers after which a decision will be taken on how I will be contesting as an independent or from any party," said the former Karnataka minister.

He said, that the ill-treatment and humiliation by the senior leaders of the party have hurt him a lot. "My decision (to resign from BJP) is final. Some state leaders are mishandling the BJP system in Karnataka," Shettar added.

Notably, Shettar on Saturday, April 15 announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was denied a ticket for the May 10 state assembly polls. The 67-year-old politician said he would also resign from the assembly.

Karnataka BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, CM Bommai and Pralhad Joshi meet Jagdish Shettar

Union ministers and BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, held a meeting with Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar at his residence in Hubballi.

The trio reached his house on Saturday night, after he rebelled against the BJP's decision of not fielding him from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

Further, speaking to reporters, Shettar recalled his contribution to the BJP and the key posts, including that of assembly speaker, he held in the state. Shettar said, "They (party leaders) have not understood Jagadish Shettar yet, for the way they humiliated me." "I am upset over the way they ignored me, which made me think I should not sit quiet and I must challenge them. In view of that I had been saying that I will contest in this election," he said.

The Lingayat leader also alleged that there was a systematic conspiracy against him and added that he was never an indurate person but the party forced him to become one.

The six-time MLA made the announcement soon after his meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan failed. According to Shettar, the party high command had asked him not to contest the assembly election to make way for young people. However, he said he will contest the election come what may.