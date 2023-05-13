Yediyurappa Assures Congress Of Cooperation As BJP Loses Karnataka Election

BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa gracefully conceded the BJP's defeat in the Karnataka election as Congress crossed the halfway mark and said that BJP will do all it can to assist the grand old party in governance.

He said, "BJP should not be rejected as it gave development to the state and kept it as a focus. BJP will do all it can do to assist Congress Party in the governance."

Victory and defeat natural for BJP

Speaking about the defeat in the state Yediurappa said that it is very natural as victory and defeat are not new to the BJP.

He said, "Victory and defeat are not new to the BJP, sorted with only two seats BJP has grown to form the government on its own strength. Party workers need not be panicked by these results. The BJP government under the leadership of popular Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has given pro-development administration in the state."

BJP to introspect over the defeat

Veteran BJP leader said that they will introspect about the party's loss and assured absolute cooperation for the development of the state.

"The results will have no bearing on the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. We have lost the election and we'll introspect about the party's setback. We'll give all cooperation for the development of the state. I respectfully accept this verdict of the people of this state. I want to thank the voters of the Karnataka state", he said.

On being asked what went wrong as per his analysis, Yediyurappa said the BJP had put all its efforts for the elections and it is too early to speak anything about the defeat.

"From last three to four years, I have toured across the state and not even for one day I have taken rest. Even then we lost the election. It is too early to say anything, we'll introspect and come back to you."

Election Commission trends

As per the Election Commission trends, Congress is currently leading on 137 seats out of which it has won 48 seats, whereas BJP is leading in 62 and has claimed victory in 20 constituencies.