Will Kannada Stars' Presence In Election Campaigns Give Leverage To Parties In Karnataka?

With political mercury rising in poll-bound Karnataka, several 'Sandalwood' actors are now openly coming out in support of different political parties. After the 'Vikrant Rona' fame Kichcha Sudeep made headlines for his decision to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly polls, several other members of the entertainment industry also got their names included in the star campaigners’ lists of political parties for the Karnataka elections.

While it was speculated that Kichcha Sudeep might join the saffron camp, the Kannada superstar cleared the air and said, "I'm not entering politics, nor contesting elections. I have not asked anyone for a ticket. However, some people stood by my side during my difficult times. That is why, I have to take sides.”

Following Kichcha Sudeep’s announcement to support BJP, the party claimed that another Kannada actor, Darshan Thoogudeepa, will also lend his support to the BJP in the coming Karnataka polls, scheduled to take place on May 10.

BJP gains star power to influence voters

Apart from Kichcha Sudeep and actor Darshan, former actor and incumbent Independent MP of Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh has also offered her support to the saffron camp for the polls. Sumalatha's late husband Ambareesh was a legendary actor and was considered to be a dominant figure in the Vokkaliga community.

Congress response to BJP’s ‘Sandalwood’ move

Soon after Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep started campaigning for the BJP, the Congress party got the support of well-known actor Shiva Rajkumar. The Kannada actor decided to join the list of star campaigners for the grand old party after his wife Geetha, who is also the daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister S Bangarappa, joined the grand old party ahead of Karnataka polls.

JD(S) too has star support

JD(S) has also invested its star power in the coming polls. With the contest of JD(S) supremo HD Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, from Ramanagara, the party also has the power of the film star in the upcoming Karnataka polls. Nikhil, who is also a star in the Kannada film industry, also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Mandya district.