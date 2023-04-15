Will Nalin Kumar Kateel Be A Firebrand In Karnataka Polls? All About The State BJP Chief

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the names of 212 candidates for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, many party leaders seemed to be discontented with the party decision as their names have been omitted from the list. Following this, the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel received death threats from the ticket aspirants whose names were dropped by the party for the upcoming Karnataka polls.

Nalin Kumar Kateel has surfaced to be one of the important names in the state polls scheduled for May 10 as he is serving as the state president of the party at this crucial time. Notably, the sitting MP of Dakshin Kanna constituency often grabs the headlines by making controversial statements stirring controversies.

Earlier in February, the Karnataka BJP president stirred a fresh row by stating that the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election will be all about Tipu vs Savarkar. "This time, the State Assembly elections will not be fought between Congress and BJP, but between the ideologies of Savarkar and Tipu,” the BJP leader said during his public address in Shivamogga.

Deeply rooted in the RSS, Kateel was the party’s choice for the Karnataka party chief as he was seen as a link between the saffron party and the Hindu nationalist organisation.

Who is Nalin Kumar Kateel?

Currently serving as the Karnataka state president of the BJP, Nalin Kumar Kateel rose to the ranks of the saffron camp by finding success as its district general secretary in the year 2004. By defeating former Union minister Janardhan Poojary, Kateel won on the seat in the Dakshin Kannada constituency now for two consecutive terms.

Kateel was elected from the Dakshin Kannada constituency for the first time in 2009 after he defeated former Home Minister and Congress leader Janardhan Poojary. He then got re-elected in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and again defeated Janardhan Poojary.

The controversial statements of Karnataka BJP chief

With not just the ‘Tipu Vs Savarkar’ statement, Kateel has made several such statements which made his appointment controversial and placed the BJP in a spot several times. From his ‘prioritise love jihad’ statement to ‘Congress responsible for coronavirus’, the parliamentarian stoked controversy several times.

Kateel received sharp criticism after he termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a ‘drug addict’. His statement came barely weeks after he called former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah a ‘terrorist’. His remarks against Siddaramaiah came when he targeted the RSS and equated it to the Taliban.