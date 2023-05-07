Women Will Lead India To Glory In The 21st Century: PM Modi At Shivamogga Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega rally in Shivamogga on Sunday and said that women will lead India to glory in the 21st century as they are excelling in all the fields. He said, "The women power will lead India to glory in this 21st Century."

PM Modi slams Congress

He slammed Congress and said that during its rule the party did not do anything for women empowerment and girls' education.

He said, "During the Congress rule in the state girls' education and women empowerment was taken care of. For decades Congress did not make separate toilets for girl students, because of which they used to leave school which used to affect their education. But BJP worked to stop it and started a campaign. Now most of the girls are going to schools and completing their studies."

Women excelling in all fields

He added, "BJP is developing a new way through which the girl students will not have any problem in pursuing higher education. This new facility is letting the girls to study in the field of science and technology. Today the daughters of India are creating a new wave in each and every field. They are also enthusiastically taking part in the start-up culture."

PM Modi also said that the problems that the women were facing to join the forces have been removed by BJP.

He said, "BJP has also removed problems that women were facing to join the three forces. Sainik schools have also been opened for them. Today every girl has power like Akka Mahadevi. This womens' power will take India ahead in this 21st century."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding poll rallies in the state of Karnataka ahead of the assembly polls on May 10.