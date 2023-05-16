'Won't Backstab And Blackmail,' DK Shivakumar Asserts Amid Karnataka CM Cliffhanger

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar will arrive in New Delhi today to meet the Congress high command amid the cliffhanger regarding the decision on the Karnataka Chief Minister. Ahead of his Delhi visit, the KPCC chief exuded confidence in the AICC leadership and reiterated that the party is united. He called himself a responsible man and assured that he won't backstab or blackmail his party.

'Won't backstab and blackmail,' says DKS before meeting Congress' top brass

While addressing the media, DK Shivakumar said, "My health is okay now and I had a good sleep. I have been asked to come to Delhi. I have done my duty and now going to meet my party's high command as I am a part of this party. Numbers are for public elections. I don't want to comment on what happened earlier.

On being asked about Siddaramaiah's tenure, "There was a coalition government earlier and I am no one to comment on what has happened during Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM. That is a closed chapter. That was the past and now we are moving forward and our aim will be to fulfill the promises that we made to the people of Karnataka".

He added, "In politics, everything has to be considered. Without roots, there are no fruits. Congress party is not only for certain sections. Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Sonia Gandhi is our role model and high command will decide the CM face. If I am eligible, they will give me the responsibilities. Whether they like me or not, I am the party president and a responsible person. I will not backstab and blackmail as I don't want to go to the wrong history and bad remark".

Despite Congress' receiving a clear mandate in the Karnataka assembly polls, the suspense over the Chief Minister continues as no decision has been taken yet. On Sunday, Siddaramaiah arrived in the national capital while Shivakumar celebrated his birthday yesterday and had to stay behind in Bengaluru due to a stomach infection. The newly-elected MLAs have unanimously passed a resolution authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to take the decision and select between both aspirants.

The party's central observers for Karnataka on Sunday briefed Kharge on the views of the newly elected MLAs. According to party sources, Kharge will consult Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before announcing the final decision.

"The name of the next Karnataka CM will be announced in the coming 24 hours," they said.