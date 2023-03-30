Yediyurappa Calls Emergency BJP Meet Over Quota Rejig As Karnataka Readies For Polls

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BS Yediyurappa on Thursday, March 30, summoned an emergency meeting of party leaders in Bengaluru to discuss the issue of reservation for different communities in the poll-bound state. According to sources, the issue of the reservation will be on top of the agenda as the state has been witnessing protests recently in connection with quota.

The state government of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on March 24 scrapped the four per cent Muslim quota. It also took the decision to split the four per cent quota equally between Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayats at two per each in jobs and admissions in educational institutions. Both communities are politically dominant and influential in large parts of Karnataka.

“Amit Shah has great respect for me and has given me the task of making sure that the party wins and I'm thankful for that,” said Yediyurappa on March 30. Recently the government decision to make changes in connection with the reservations in the state following the Justice Sadashiva Commission's report on reservations triggered massive protests.

‘Justice to all communities will be ensured’

Yediyurappa, who belongs to the Lingayat community said, “We have made sure that we give justice to all the communities. These communities have contributed profusely to the state of Karnataka. Several development programmes were launched by the BJP,” and speaking about the candidates list for the polls he added, “The party high command will decide on the list of candidates for the election. I will go at lengths to take an account of all the contutuencies in Karnataka. Congress will not be able to win more than 60 seats.”

On the statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi since being suspended from the Lok Sabha, the Lingayat leader said, “Is Rahul Gandhi even competent enough to stand against Modi,” and further added PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda will cover the entire state as a part of the campaigning ahead of the assembly polls.

Karnataka elections 2023: Freebies and Reservations



As the elections dates are announced freebies continue to be one of the most prominent issues in the run up to the assembly elections. Just days ahead of the announcement of the polls on March 29, the Chikkamagaluru police raided and seized cash, gifts and gold from four different locations, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Gadag.

Reservations is another issue, wherein BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's residence was attacked a few days back, allegedly by several members of the Banjara community on Monday over the implementation of the former Justice Sadashiva Commission's report on reservations. This comes in the aftermath of the increase in the reservation for the Lingayat and the Vokkaliga community. Moreover the state also decided to scrap the 4% quota for ‘religious minorities.

Communities like Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha and Korama have also been protesting against the Karnataka government’s decision to announce reservation to almost 101 castes in the state under the 17 per cent Scheduled Castes quota. A mob allegedly protesting against the new reservation norms also pelted stones at former Yediyurappa’s home in Shivamogga district on March 27.

After scrapping the separate reservation for Muslims, the BJP government moved the community into the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) pool.

As soon as the decision to move Muslims under the EWS quota was announced by the Bommai government, the Congress launched a tirade against its rival party.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar called the decision of the Bommai government step "unconstitutional". "They (the government) think that reservation can be distributed like a property. It's not a property. It's a right (of minorities). We don't want their four per cent to be scrapped and given to any of the major communities. They (members of the minority community) are our brothers and family members,” stated Shivakumar. He also claimed that "entire Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats are rejecting this offer".

Voting for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will take place on May 10 while the results will be declared on May 13.