Yediyurappa Exudes Confidence In Son Vijayendra’s Win From Shikaripura

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa queued up at a polling booth in Shikaripura, along with his family members, to cast his vote for the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls. Notably, Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra, is fielded from the Shikaripura Assembly by the saffron party.

Addressing the media after casting his vote, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said, “Vijayendra is going to get more than 40,000 votes and will win with an absolute majority. BJP will regain its power in the state and there is no doubt about it.”

Ruling out the possibility of forming an alliance with JD(S), Yediyurappa said, “BJP got a very good response from the people of the state. The question of alliance does not arise because we will form the government again by winning more than 130 seats.”

Vijayendra from Shikaripura

BY Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is contesting from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled for May 10. The saffron camp decided to pass the responsibility of the BJP stronghold to his Vijayendra after Yediyurappa, the BJP stalwart from Karnataka, announced his retirement from electoral politics ahead of the polls.

Notably, Shikaripura is the only Assembly constituency in Karnataka where the BJP won consistently since 1983. Yediyurappa has been constantly winning the seat since 1983 when the BJP contested the polls in Karnataka for the first time. In the last four decades, Yediyurappa lost his bastion only once in 1999 to a Congress candidate.