Yediyurappa Pans Congress For 'insulting' Kichcha Sudeep; Hails Actor's Support For BJP

Karnataka ex-Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Kichcha Sudeep will be campaigning for many assembly constituencies days after the Kannada actor announced in a press conference that he will be extending his support to the BJP. He reiterated that this will provide a boost to the ruling saffron party in the upcoming elections that are scheduled to be held in a single phase on 10th May.

"It will be helpful for our party to get more seats. I congratulate him for supporting us," the veteran politician stated.

Yediyurappa further stated that Congress has a long history of insulting the people from the Scheduled Tribes category and that is why they are insulting Kichcha Sudeep who is a veteran actor and also hails from the Valmiki Nayaka community.

When asked about the Padma Shri Award given to Kannadiga Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, he said that this is the image of our Prime Minister. ''He considers everyone as equal and Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri has been given the prestigious Padma Shri award which has in turn increased the value of the award,'' Yediyurappa said.

It will be helpful for our party to get more seats. I congratulate him for supporting us: BJP leader & former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending support to CM Basavaraj Bommai ahead of Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/E8qg2a34hQ — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

After Kichcha Sudeep declared his support for Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Shivamogga-based lawyer KP Sripal urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately stop broadcasting the actor's films, commercials, and other works. Kichcha Sudeep’s support is seen as a shot in the arm of the ruling party and the incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai, stated earlier on Wednesday that the saffron party will gain a lot of support from the Kannada superstar's campaign.

CM Bommai said in an ANI interview, "Famous superstar Kichcha Sudeep will campaign for us, and we're working on a blueprint for his campaign right away. He is a huge celebrity with enormous appeal, and I firmly believe that his campaigning will greatly strengthen the BJP."

#WATCH | He is very popular. It will give power to BJP. We will win with a clear margin. The public will support the double-engine government in the state: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep pic.twitter.com/ypBHwHE8sJ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Before the Karnataka elections, the Kannada actor had put an end to rumours that he would join the BJP by declaring that he would "not contest elections but will support Chief Minister Bommai." Sudeep also stated that he has a close relationship with CM Bommai and knew him from when Sudeep was a child.

When asked whether senior members of the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) would join the BJP, CM Bommai responded that the party would secure a comfortable majority and return to power.

When asked about Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka CM alleged that DKS had distributed cash during his election campaigns and said that people are watching everything and the voters will respond about it on the ballot.