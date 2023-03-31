Yediyurappa Rules Out Son Vijayendra Vs Siddaramaiah From Varuna Seat In Karnataka Polls

BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa in a big announcement on Friday revealed that his son BY Vijayendra will not be contesting from the Varuna Assembly constituency in the upcoming Karnataka polls, scheduled for May 10. The development came while speculations were rife that the saffron party might field Yediyurappa’s son from the constitutency against Karnataka Congress strongman Siddaramaiah.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister further informed that his son Vijayendra will contest the upcoming polls from the Shikaripura constituency.

“There was a lot of pressure on Vijayendra to contest from the Varuna Assembly constituency. There's no question of Vijayendra contesting from Varuna and he will contest from Shikaripura. I have told Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura despite the pressure. I will inform the high command that Vijayendra will contest from Shikaripura,” Yediyurappa stated.

Notably, it was earlier speculated that the saffron party was mulling the name of BY Vijayendra for the Varuna constituency to take on Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who also happens to be an ex-Karnataka Chief Minister. In the upcoming polls, Siddaramaiah will be contesting from Varuna, which is currently represented by his son Dr Yathindra.

Varuna: A key seat in Karnataka polls

Varuna constituency, which is in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, is among the key seats to watch out in the upcoming polls as Congress has fielded its veteran Siddaramaiah for the seat. The Congress leader has also requested the grand old party to allow him to contest from Kolar as well, however, the surveys have predicted that it will be tougher for him for Kolar seat.

Karnataka to go to polls on May 10

As per the Election Commission (EC), Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. Announcing the dates for elections, Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll watchdog had laid special emphasis on new-age voters, women, transgender people, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable tribal groups.

"All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens and PwD voters. For the first time, a home voting facility is also there in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh 80 years+ and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.