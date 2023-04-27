Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls slated on May 10, Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday took a swipe at BJP turncoats who dumped the saffron party and picked Congress over the denial of ticket. While coming down hard on party turncoats, Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, asserted that they will pay for betraying the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy CM Savadi were denied tickets by the BJP from the Huballi-Dharwad Central and Athani assembly constituencies. However, they joined the Congress party and received the ticket from their segment. Both the heavyweight leaders belong to the Lingayat community which is believed to hold sway over electoral outcomes in the state.

While hitting out at BJP turncoats, Yediyurappa said, "I call on the people not to cast a single vote for Laxman Savadi and Jagdish Shettar, as they betrayed the BJP despite being entrusted with key portfolios in the government. I am 100 per cent certain that both of these leaders would lose this election. There is no doubt about it."

Yediyurappa, who himself is a Lingayat stalwart, went on to appeal to the voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the saffron party. On claims of a particular community being deprived of governmental benefits, Yediyurappa said, "I have not represented any Hindus, Muslims or Christians. Whatever facilities I gave (as the then CM), I gave to all communities. That is why I request all communities to support BJP in this election."

#WATCH | "I have not represented any Hindus, Muslims or Christians. Whatever facilities I gave (as the then CM), I gave to all communities. That is why I request all communities to support BJP in this election," says former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. pic.twitter.com/uiPuR3MAoS — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai to defeat Shettar: Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa expressed his confidence in BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai who has been fielded against Jagadish Shettar in the Huballi-Dharwad Central segment. "I am 101 per cent confident that our candidate Mahesh Tenginkai will win this election," said Yediyurappa adding that with Jagdish Shettar and Savadi certain to lose, about 1 lakh people will gather and take part in the Vijayotsav rally.

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says, "He (Jagadish Shettar) is going to be defeated here. So, 1 lakh people are going to gather here & we are going to have a big rally and big programme."



"101% Mahesh Tenginkai is going to win in this election," he says. https://t.co/MWiHc2Xth8 pic.twitter.com/Mb0Gg2rngr — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

The Karnataka polls to 224 assembly seats will take place in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. All the political parties including the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) have locked horns to emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.