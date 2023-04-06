'Your Leader Accepting Roses From...': BJP Tears Into Cong Kichcha Sudeep 'film Star' Jibe

A war of words erupted between BJP and Congress after Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extended his support to the saffron party for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023.

The row erupted when the Congress MP and leader Randeep Surjewala took a swipe at the saffron party stating that now they are relying on film stars to draw a crowd as no one shows up to listen to the current chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Taking to Twitter, he added that it's the people who will decide the fate of Karnataka, not film stars.

A Film Star is free to choose whom to support, sometimes by IT-ED or otherwise.



Bankruptcy of BJP in #Karnataka is clear.



As no one turns up to listen to CM Bommai & BJP leaders, they now rely upon Film Stars to draw crowd.



People, not Film Stars,will decide fate of Karnataka. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 5, 2023

BJP hits back at Congress

BJP leaders have now responded to Surjewala's remark and lashed out at the grand old party stating that they are scared ahead of the assembly polls.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K.Annamalai tweeted a picture and reminded the time when Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, accepted roses from Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, who is known for supporting anti-India forces. He added that the Congress is rattled because the nationalist voices in the entertainment industry are choosing the BJP.

.@rssurjewala Your Dear Leader was going around accepting roses from an actress who is known to support anti-India forces.



Now you are rattled because nationalist voices in the entertainment industry are choosing the BJP! https://t.co/QTt3cpehZt pic.twitter.com/by6ItTOj7c — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 5, 2023

BL Santhosh, BJP National General Secretary took to Twitter and said after witnessing the current election scenario Congress is scared and is at loss for words. Surjewala now only searches for ED- IT in everything around him as they are used to it, added BL Santosh.

From today morning the Karnataka incharge of @INCIndia is rattled & at loss of words by the unfolding election scenario . He searches for ED - IT in everything around him . Feel sorry for him . https://t.co/JS9bcIQx6C — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) April 5, 2023

Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA B Sriramulu responded to Randeep Surjewala's statement stating that Kiccha Sudeep is the pride of Karnataka and film starts are for the 'Con' Congress party. The entry of Sudeep has clearly scared the grand old party for the Karnataka battleground as the BJP MLA took a jibe stating that this is just the beginning and picture abhi baki hai.

'A film star' is for you 'Con'guys @rssurjewala ..@KicchaSudeep is the Pride of Karnataka - Kichcha entering the war zone has turned 'Con'guys the "beeghi billis of Karnataka Kurukhsetra".

One last word to 'SSS nautankiwale' - 'the show has just begun...picture abhi baki hai. https://t.co/1cgJ6JGq1S — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) April 5, 2023

CT Ravi, BJP National General Secretary slammed Congress and Rahul Gandhi for shamelessly promoting Urban Naxals, Anti-Nationals and Liberals during the alleged Bharat Jodo Yatra. CT Ravi called the grand old party loser as now they are raising objections on a self-made actor and a nationalist who himself has come forward to campaign for the BJP.

CONgress shamelessly showcased Urban Naxals, Anti-Nationals & Liberals during the alleged Bharat Jodo Yatra of its co-owner Rahul Gandhi.



Now, when a self-made Actor & Nationalist inspired by PM Shri @narendramodi wants to campaign for @BJP4Karnataka, CONgis are crying.



LOSERS! https://t.co/vdlY3HLHxL — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) April 5, 2023

It is pertinent to mention, Karnataka politics witnessed a twist after actor Kichcha Sudeep came out in support of the BJP and offered to campaign for the party ahead of the Karnataka elections in 2023. During a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Kannada actor, however, clarified that he is supporting the BJP only because of CM Basavaraj Bommai, whom he called Mama (uncle). While talking to reporters, Sudeep clarified that he is not joining the BJP, as was being claimed earlier, and just campaigning for the party.

Karnataka elections are scheduled to take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.