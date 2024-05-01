Advertisement

New Delhi: After resigning from the Congress party, former Congress MLA Naseeb Singh alleged that the Delhu unit of the party had opposed alliance with AAP, adding that the high command forged the alliance against the wish of the state leadership and party workers. He also alleged that the Delhi unit of the Congress party is being run by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In a double jolt to the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, prominent leaders of the Congress party in Delhi- Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh- resigned from the party on Wednesday, May 1. The two leaders cited Congress' decision to ally with the Aam Aadmi Party as the reason behind their resignation.

Speaking on his resignation, Naseeb Singh said, "We, the senior leaders, around 30-35 ex-MLAs in Congress were opposing the alliance with AAP, but the high command didn't listen to us and got into the alliance. I think the alliance has been just on the one seat as the other two people don't belong to our ideology. Today, party workers are saying that we can't work for someone who ran false propaganda and has ended us. We can't see what is happening within the party after Sonia Gandhi left the leadership..."

Arvind Kejriwal is Running Congress

Former Congress MLA Naseeb Singh alleged that the Delhi unit of the Congress party is being run as per Arvind Kejriwal. He asked why are the leaders not carrying picture of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge , “Arvind Kejriwal is running the Delhi Congress Committee from Tihar jail. Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj who do not belong to Congress' ideology aren't putting Khargeji's picture. Is this the Congress that stoops so low in greed for power?...”

Congress workers have been openly protesting against party's decision to field former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat and Udit Raj from North West Delhi. Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, while resigning from the post, also pointed the two issues- alliance with AAP, and fielding outsiders- as reasons behind his decision.

On the issue of fielding Kanhaiya and Udit Raj, Lovely said, "In order to ensure that the tickets are alloted to the other Senior Congress Colleagues, I publicly withdrew my name and opted out from being considered as a potential candidate. Out of these 3 seats, while rejecting the views of the PCC, all Observers and the Local Party workers, the North-West Delhi and North East Delhi seats were given to 2 candidates who were total strangers to the Delhi Congress and Party policies," said Lovely in his resignation letter.

He had also spoken on Congress' decision to ally with AAP. In his resignation letter, Lovely said that the Delhi unit of Congress was against the alliance with Aam Aadmi Party. He said that the AAP was formed with the sole agenda of harming Congress. "The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a Party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi," said Arvinder Singh Lovely in his resignation letter.