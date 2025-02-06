Kejriwal Likely To Lose New Delhi Seat, Axis My India's Huge Prediction

Axis My India predicts Arvind Kejriwal might be in trouble in his own seat | Image: Republic Media Network

Axis My India Exit Poll: Axis My India's CMD and pollster Pradeep Gupta has said the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) was more popular on Arvind Kejriwal 's New Delhi seat than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), suggesting that the former Delhi Chief Minister might be in trouble to win his election.

Axis My India on Thursday released its exit poll for Delhi and predicted a firm victory for the BJP with an absolute majority, and an end of AAP's rule.

AAP vs BJP on popular seats in Delhi

When asked by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , “Is Arvind Kejriwal going to be in trouble on New Delhi seat?” Axis My India Pradeep Gupta said, “Generally, we don't predict one person or individual personality… but the BJP was more popular than AAP today in New Delhi seat.”

When asked about other popular seats, Pradeep Gupta said, “AAP is having a slender edge in Kalkaji where incumbent CM Atishi has contested.”

The BJP is having a slender edge in Jangpura, Congress is also doing good. AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia contested from Jangpura.'

The AAP is ahead in Greater Kailash but the contest is close, he said.

Pradeep Gupta also mentioned that almost one-third of AAP voters who drifted shifted more towards the BJP.