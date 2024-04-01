×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Kolar Remains Pain Point For Congress, Muniyappa Dropped From Star Campaigners' List

Congress party on Monday released the list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa
Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Kolar remains a pain point of Congress in Karnataka. The Congress party released the list of star campaigners in the state of Karnataka on Monday, however, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa has been dropped from the star campaigners' list.

Further, Muniyappa's daughter, Roopkala Shashidhar has not not been included in the star campaigners' list. Muniyappa enjoys good influence in the Kolar and Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituencies. 

Advertisement

 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

a few seconds ago
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

Kolar Remains Painpoint

a few seconds ago
Bengaluru Road Rage Incident

Bengaluru Road Rage

a few seconds ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

2 minutes ago
pappu yadav join congress

Pappu Yadav Adamant

4 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

6 minutes ago
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out

JEE Main admit card out

9 minutes ago
Education News

IISER Admissions 2024

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

10 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan weakens

13 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Title

17 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Japan's service sector

17 minutes ago
Semiconductor chip

China condemns US

20 minutes ago
Education News

VITEEE registration

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

24 minutes ago
'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue

PM Modi Slams DMK

25 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi EV

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 13 hours ago

  3. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News14 hours ago

  4. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo