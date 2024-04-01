Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:20 IST
Kolar Remains Pain Point For Congress, Muniyappa Dropped From Star Campaigners' List
Congress party on Monday released the list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa | Image: PTI/File
Bengaluru: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Kolar remains a pain point of Congress in Karnataka. The Congress party released the list of star campaigners in the state of Karnataka on Monday, however, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa has been dropped from the star campaigners' list.
Further, Muniyappa's daughter, Roopkala Shashidhar has not not been included in the star campaigners' list. Muniyappa enjoys good influence in the Kolar and Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituencies.
(This is a breaking copy)
