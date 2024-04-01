Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Kolar remains a pain point of Congress in Karnataka. The Congress party released the list of star campaigners in the state of Karnataka on Monday, however, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa has been dropped from the star campaigners' list.

Further, Muniyappa's daughter, Roopkala Shashidhar has not not been included in the star campaigners' list. Muniyappa enjoys good influence in the Kolar and Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituencies.

(This is a breaking copy)