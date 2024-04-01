Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Kolar remains a pain point of Congress in Karnataka. The Congress party released the list of star campaigners in the state of Karnataka on Monday, however, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa has been dropped from the star campaigners' list.

Further, Muniyappa's daughter, Roopkala Shashidhar has not not been included in the star campaigners' list. Muniyappa enjoys good influence in the Kolar and Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Kolar Remains The Pain-Point For Congress

The Congress party has fielded Bengaluru Central district Congress committee president K V Gowtham as its Kolar Lok Sabha candidate, days after announcing Chikka Peddanna as its Kolar candidate.

Chikka Peddanna is the son-in-law of Muniyappa. Five Congress legislators including a minister threatened to resign four days ago if the ticket for the Kolar Lok Sabha seat was given to Muniyappa's son-in-law Chikka Peddanna, as they wanted someone from the SC (Right) sect to be fielded. Peddanna belongs to SC (Left).

Kolar- Muniyappa's Long-Held Bastion

Muniyappa has represented Kolar Lok Sabha seat seven times. He had returned to state politics after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Kolar against BJP's S Muniswamy. He is currently an MLA from the Devanahalli assembly segment. This time Muniyappa wanted his son-in-law to be fielded from Kolar. However, teh district unit held by former Speaker Ramesh Kumar revolted against it.

Finally, the Congress picked a neutral candidate. He claimed that the two factions led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and state Congress President D K Shivakumar were unable to resolve their differences and hence selected a "third person" to contest from the seat.

