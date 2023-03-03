As JD(S) Leader Jumps Ship To Congress, Kumaraswamy Goes Defensive Saying 'more In Line'

Amid Arsikere MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda’s announcement of joining the Congress, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, hinting at the party’s declining stature, claimed that many more leaders and MLAs may leave the party ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka.

Talking to reporters Gowda announced that he would join the Congress in a few days. He said, “I had said that I will abide by the decision of my constituency leaders and well-wishers. Under this, about three thousand people met me last night and I was told that it is good for me to join Congress as BJP is not an option.”

On the other hand, Kumaraswamy claimed that a few more leaders may leave the party in the coming days. In an attempt to save face He cited that those leaders had always been on the edge and were 'in the party for the sake of it'.

“It was said that JD(S) is in ICU, it does not have strength, and may win 10-15 seats with a great difficulty, along with that it was said that many will quit JD(S) giving it a shock. Some leaders had kept both their legs out of JD(S) for the last two years now, but were in the party for the sake of it, among them two-three people may quit in the next couple of days,” said Karnataka's former chief minister Kumaraswamy.

He added that he does not prioritise such matters and is instead focusing on building up the party in order to win 123 out of 224 seats and form an absolute majority administration in the State.

Furthermore, speaking about the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections he said it “is anticipated to be released by the Election Commission later this month (March 20 and 30).”

Meanwhile, A T Ramaswamy, another unhappy JD(S) MLA from Arkalgud, has also reportedly stated that he will undoubtedly participate in the upcoming Assembly elections, although he has not yet decided which party he should join.