Northeast Polls 2023 LIVE: PM Modi Congratulates Nagaland For Electing 2 Women Candidates

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI, ANI
Terming it a noteworthy feat, PM Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the two women candidates from Nagaland for creating history. "A special congratulations to the two newly elected MLAs. Last year, BJP scripted history by nominating S. Phangnon Konyak to the RS, making her the first woman RS MP from Nagaland. This is an encouraging trend, in line with the vibrant Naga culture," he tweeted.
This is a noteworthy feat. A special congratulations to the two newly elected MLAs. Last year, @BJP4Nagaland scripted history by nominating @SPhangnon to the RS, making her the first woman RS MP from Nagaland.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2023
This is an encouraging trend, in line with the vibrant Naga culture. https://t.co/C4QzrTifq8
Congratulating Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu, Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio said, “History has been made! Heartfelt congratulations, Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu, on winning Assembly Elections. You carry the hopes of women and future generations as changemakers and role models. I hope you will continue to be passionate and courageous.”
History has been made!— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) March 2, 2023
Heartfelt congratulations, Mrs. @k_salhoutuonuo and Mrs. @Hekani Jakhalu on winning Assembly Elections. You carry the hopes of women and future generations as changemakers and role models. I hope you will continue to be passionate and courageous. pic.twitter.com/goMlR3fEXD
The new Meghalaya government will lay focus on sectors like farming, tourism, infrastructure, health and youth, outgoing Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.
"There will be special focus on youth, farming, tourism, the overall infrastructure and issues related with health. These will be our priority," he said.
Talking about PM Modi's magic, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "It was said that BJP cannot enter Northeast, but for the second time the government of BJP and NDA is being formed there. PM Modi's magic works everywhere be it Northeast, Gujarat, UP or Karnataka, it works everywhere."
#WATCH | It was said that BJP cannot enter Northeast, but for the second time the government of BJP and NDA is being formed there. PM Modi's magic works everywhere be it Northeast, Gujarat, UP or Karnataka, it works everywhere: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bidar, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/rjruV6HCkZ— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
"Results of Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya were declared yesterday and Congress has been wiped out from these states and they have lost in such a way that they cannot be seen even with a binocular," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bidar, Karnataka.
Results of Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya were declared yesterday and Congress has been wiped out from these states and they have lost in such a way that they cannot be seen even with a binocular: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bidar, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/TlyjfI9cE0— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha submitted his resignation to the Governor and speaking with the media said, "I will work as a caretaker Chief Minister till the time new CM will be inducted. On March 8, the Oath ceremony will take place at 10.30 am."
The BJP and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the results announced to the assembly elections in Tripura on March 2 emerged victorious with 32 seats – BJP 31 and the IPFT 1. Tipra Motha won 13 seats and is ahead of the Left which won 11 seats. The Congress won only 3 seats. Dr Manik Saha is likely to continue as the chief minister.
Newly elected NPP Parliamentary Party leader Conrad Sangma along with NPP MLAs, BJP MLAs and independent MLA of Baghmara met with the Governor to stake claim for the formation of the new government.
Newly elected NPP Parliamentary Party leader Conrad Sangma along with NPP MLAs, BJP MLAs and independent MLA of Baghmara met with the Governor to stake claim for the formation of the new government. pic.twitter.com/HXm1X731A5— Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Channel (@MLA_Channel) March 3, 2023
Ernest Mawrie, BJP Meghalaya president said, the swearing-in ceremony of Meghalaya Chief Minister will happen on March 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah likely to be present in oath ceremony.
The oath taking of only the Meghalaya CM scheduled for March 7 till now, Ernest Mawrie said speaking exclusively with Republic TV.
MPP MLA from East Shillong Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh said, "This time, the alliance is much better than the earlier one. Women in Meghalaya do need to come more in politics and we are trying to do that. Congress is finished, it has lost its essence and that was the reason i left the party."
"I have to work hard even to change perception of NPP. Its very hard, the image of NPP is somehere blurry. I need to correct and work towards this line as well."
Meghalaya CM and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sagma arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan and to stake claim to form the government.
Speaking with the media before leaving for the Governor Phagu Chauhan's house, he said, "BJP has given us its formal support. We will meet the Governor and request him to call us and invite National People’s Party (NPP) to form the government."
Shillong | Meghalaya CM and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sagma arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan and to stake claim to form the government. pic.twitter.com/XERH1N0gYx— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
"It's unfortunate. This shouldn't have happened. Violence took place at different places but situation is under control. I urge to people and all political parties that elections are over & violence is not the way forward & should not indulge in any kind of violence," said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.
It's unfortunate. This shouldn't have happened. Violence took place at different places but situation is under control. I urge to people and all political parties that elections are over & violence is not the way forward & should not indulge in any kind of violence: Meghalaya CM https://t.co/8aWYHgfrTg pic.twitter.com/mcCbOp1RrK— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sagma submits his resignation letter as CM before the Meghalaya Governor and stakes claim to form new government.
Shillong | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sagma submits his resignation letter as CM before the Meghalaya Governor and stakes claim to form new government. pic.twitter.com/kK43uB3X6z— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma submits his resignation letter as CM before the Meghalaya Governor and stakes claim to form government.
"BJP has given us its formal support. We will meet the Governor and request him to call us and invite National People’s Party (NPP) to form the government," said Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya CM before leaving for the Governor's house to stake the claim to form the government.
Notably, after no party got a majority in the Meghalaya assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended support to former ally Conrad Sangma to form government in the state. Read full story here
#LIVE | BJP has given us its formal support. We will meet the Governor and request him to call us and invite National People’s Party (NPP) to form the government: Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya CM.— Republic (@republic) March 3, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC#ConradSangma #Meghalaya #MeghalayaCM pic.twitter.com/9GvIEOifQ4
Conrad Sangma has left for the Governor's house to stake the claim to form the government. All 26 NPP leaders, 2 BJP leaders Al Hek, Shanbor Sullai, 2 Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) leaders and 2 Independents are going to governor house.
#LIVE | BJP has given us its formal support. We will meet the Governor and request him to call us and invite National People’s Party (NPP) to form the government: Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya CM.— Republic (@republic) March 3, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC#ConradSangma #Meghalaya #MeghalayaCM pic.twitter.com/9GvIEOifQ4
All 26 NPP leaders, 2 BJP leaders Al Hek, Shanbor Sullai, 2 Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) leaders and 2 Independents are going to governor house to stake their claim to form government. In total 32 MLAs are going to Governor house.
The Congress on Thursday termed Meghalaya's NPP seeking the support of its erstwhile partner BJP to form the next government in the state as a "paradox" after the saffron party's central leadership described the Conrad K Sangma dispensation as one of the "most corrupt" in the country.
"There lies the paradox. Union Home Minister Amit Shah says that this (NPP) is the most corrupt government. How can they work with the same party?" Congress MLA Ronny V Lyngdoh mentioned talking to PTI.
Nagaland political stalwart and its longest serving chief minister Neiphiu Rio is set to assume office as chief minister for a fifth consecutive term after a convincing win for his party and its ally, the BJP.
The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) (25) - BJP (12) alliance won 37 seats, Congress 7, National People's Party (5), Independent 4, Republican Party of India (Athawale) 2, Naga Peoples Front 2, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas), Janata Dal (United) 1.
Check the complete list of winners
Bhartiya Janata Party retained power in Tripura after wresting the state from CPM (Marxist) in 2018. BJP won 32 seats, 4 less than in 2018, Tipra Motha Party 13, Communist Party of India (Marxist) 11, Congress 3 and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura 1.
BJP is likely continue with the current CM Dr. Manik Saha. Check the full list of winners here.
Meghalaya assembly elections were announced on March 2, which saw a multi-cornered electoral battle involving largely 4 major parties NPP, BJP, Congress & TMC.
National People's Party's (NPP) Conrad Sangma is set to again become the Chief Minister of Meghalaya after BJP, which only won two seats in the state, offered support to the party as it fell short of gaining a majority. NPP won 26 seats, UDP 11, Congress 5, BJP 2 Voice of the People Party 4, People's Democratic Fron 2, Hill State People’s Democratic Party 2, People's Democratic Front 2 and Independents 2.
Check complete list of winners here
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday described the party’s victory in Tripura and Nagaland as “affirmation” of the northeast region’s resolve to progress on the path paved by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He termed the BJP’s poll result in Meghalaya, where the party could win only two seats though it will remain a part of the next government, a “humbling experience”.
After no party got a majority in the Meghalaya assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended support to former ally Conrad Sangma to form government in the state.
On Thursday, after the poll results showed a hung assembly in Meghalaya, the saffron party sent National People's Party (NPP) supremo Conrad Sangma a "Letter of support" for the formation of the new government in Meghalaya.
Read complete story here
The West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya imposed a curfew in the Sahsniang village in the Mowkaiaw constituency after post counting violence.
According to reports, National People’s Party (NPP) allegedly vandalised houses and a vehicle belonging to the police. read more here